Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal should replace Granit Xhaka with Crystal Palace star











Pundit Rio Ferdinand believes that Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is an ideal replacement for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League. Their last two games have ended in draws despite Arsenal being 2-0 up in both. Due to this, they are currently only four points clear of Manchester City.

Granit Xhaka has been a key part of the starting eleven this season. His transformation at the club is one that no one saw coming.

Despite this, pundits like Rio Ferdinand believe that the midfielder will need to be replaced soon and he has identified Eze as a long-term replacement.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Pundit sees Eberechi Eze as a perfect long-term Granit Xhaka replacement

The Crystal Palace star has been in great form since Roy Hodgson returned to the club. In the three games he has managed, Eze has three goals. His free kick against Leicester also led to an own-goal.

His form has left many Palace fans wondering why Patrick Vieira barely started him towards the end of his stint as manager.

Eze has been praised by many, including Ferdinand, who was Speaking on YouTube channel FIVE, via Football 365. He said: “Mad player. He’s playing like he’s in the cage. Just smooth, man. He doesn’t seem fazed either. Every situation you put him in, he’s just calm.

“And he’s in that position where he turns and faces up midfielders or defenders; he can go past people, slip people in and finish. He’d be good at Arsenal, you know. In the Xhaka position. Another year”

With £20m Eze only 24 years old and showcasing world class talent, it is no shock to see some link him to a big club like Arsenal. He has also been tipped to get into the England squad by Hodgson.

Eze, who Jamie Redknapp called ‘influential’ and a ‘star man’, is far more of an attacking midfielder than Xhaka. He would definitely have to improve defensively to slot into Xhaka’s position at Arsenal.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

