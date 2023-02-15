Rio Ferdinand asked to pick between Alisson and Ederson











Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that he would pick Alisson over Ederson, when asked to choose between the Liverpool star and his international teammate.

Alisson and Ederson have set the benchmark for goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last few years. It was almost cruel that the pair were in the same squad for the World Cup.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Certainly, they are two of the very best in the world. And given that their teams have been involved in the biggest rivalry at the top of the table in recent years, it is no surprise that there is a debate about which one is the greatest.

Ferdinand picks between Alisson and Ederson

It was Alisson who got the nod from Tite in Qatar. But of course, Ederson has enjoyed the greater success, with Manchester City winning a raft of trophies in recent years.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ferdinand noted that there is no-one better in world football when it comes to being in possession than Ederson. However, he suggested that Alisson gets the nod, due to having the greater impact on Liverpool’s fortunes since his move to Anfield.

“Alisson. He probably gets you more points in a season, that’s the only reason,” he told his YouTube channel. “I think Ederson, with his feet, there’s no question he’s the best in the world for me. But Alisson, he’s a big moment player.”

In truth, it is impossible to argue with whichever option you opt for. They have both been unbelievable signings for two of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen.

Ederson has arguably been the more consistent over the years. He does make mistakes. However, Alisson’s form has arguably dipped to a greater degree at times.

On the other hand, Alisson has arguably been the player who has been more of a game-changer. It seemed to transform the Reds when he arrived, along with the move for Virgil van Dijk.

What is not in question is that they both deserve to be remembered as two of the best of this era.