Rio Ferdinand amazed by what 22-year-old Arsenal star did vs City

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that he had to rewind a moment in Arsenal’s win over Manchester City on Sunday, to take in how William Saliba handled defending against Erling Haaland.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel after Mikel Arteta’s men made a massive statement, with Gabriel Martinelli bagging the only goal for the Gunners.

William Saliba has come in for a lot of plaudits following his display. Of course, the Frenchman has already established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, if not the world.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And he was exceptional against the Cityzens. David Raya had a very shaky first-half at the Emirates. And yet, the Spaniard had very few saves to make during the game.

Rio Ferdinand lauds William Saliba after display against Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was basically anonymous in the game, according to Gary Neville – who was speaking on his own podcast. And Saliba has to take a lot of the credit for that.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Rio Ferdinand was very impressed by Saliba’s performance. And he explained how one moment in the second-half in particular really stood out to him.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“He’s cool as you like with and without the ball. I don’t think he’s been dribbled past if the stats are telling me right in eight games in the Premier League,” he told his YouTube channel.

“One of the moments I actually stopped the game and rewinded it for my son. My son plays centre-back. I said watch this. The ball gets played and he’s on the halfway line with Haaland. So Haaland is giving all centre-backs sleepless nights before games based on what he did last season. Saliba, the last person he would have seen before he went to sleep wouldn’t have been his missus, it would’ve been Haaland’s face.

“Halfway line, someone’s on the ball, plays the ball through behind the back four. Just before the ball gets played, him and Haaland are shoulder to shoulder. He just bounces him, stops him. Haaland goes over and the ref doesn’t see it, runs through.”

Arsenal star’s potential seems limitless

Haaland’s performance up against Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes felt pivotal. Previously, the Norwegian found a way to take the game away from Arsenal without the Gunners doing a lot wrong.

Obviously, Manchester City did not have Kevin De Bruyne or Rodri yesterday. And that would have played a part in their failure to break Arsenal down.

But Haaland still has that game-changing magic up his sleeve. So for Saliba and Gabriel to ensure that neither Haaland or Julian Alvarez did anything significant is really something.

And Saliba is still only 22 years of age. It is scary to think about the ceiling he could have if he realises his potential.

It definitely says something that Rio Ferdinand is using him as the example for others.