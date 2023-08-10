Tottenham Hotspur are still scouring the market for more additions this summer.

Spurs may have an incredibly bloated squad, but they are lacking a bit of quality in certain areas, including in the midfield.

While James Maddison has been an astute signing, the north London club are still lacking talent in the middle of the park, but, luckily, they could be set to add to their ranks.

There have been a number of midfield links, and according to Mike McGrath, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Conor Gallagher is a top target for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher a top target

McGrath shared what he knows about the ‘unreal’ Chelsea midfielder.

“My information is that he’s right up there in terms of the midfielder they want. Chelsea if they get Tyler Adams and Caicedo, with those two plus Enzo Fernandez. Gallagher, there is still the possibility that he will move and Spurs would be right up there for him. West Ham have moved on. I think Spurs would have a clear run at it if that was the case,” McGrath said.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Won’t be easy

Gallagher may be a top target for Spurs, but it sounds as though this deal won’t be easy to do.

As McGrath says, Chelsea need to add two midfielders before they start thinking about departures, but they’re struggling to make any real headway on the Moises Caicedo deal at the moment.

As things stand, Gallagher is probably one of the first names on the teamsheet at Chelsea, and while things can change very quickly, it’s hard to envisage how Spurs will be able to get this deal done.

Keep an eye on this one just in case, but we have to categorise this one in the unlikely category.