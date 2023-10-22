‘Ridiculous’: Motherwell manager shares what Brendan Rodgers did at Celtic in 2018 that was a ‘real touch of class’

Brendan Rodgers has a very good reputation amongst other football bosses in the game as a person who likes to give up his time to talk to his fellow managers.

And Motherwell boss, Stuart Kettlewell has discussed that during Rodgers’ first tenure as the Celtic manager, the Hoops gaffer spent some talking with him when was the manager of Ross County in 2018.

Kettlewell said [BBC Sportsound], “I had a conversation with him a couple of weeks ago when we played against Celtic and it kind of triggered a thought from the first time he was here as a manager.

“One of my first games as manager at Ross County was Celtic Park and Brendan spent, ridiculous, 45 minutes or more sitting with us.

“He was so open, so transparent about the game and about his thought process and giving us his number at the end.

“It was a touch of class. A real touch of class.”

As an elite coach, Rodgers does have a mountain of knowledge about football. His time at Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic and then Leicester City has brought him varying degrees of success over his managerial career.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

From taking Swansea to the Premier League, an Invincibles Treble season at Celtic and an FA Cup with Leicester City, Rodgers knows how to win and it’s little wonder other managers are keen to pick his brains about the beautiful game.

The fact that he takes so much time to talk to other managers about he game and give them tips on how to improve just shows you how much, as Kettlewell says, of a class act the Celtic manager is.

For Rodgers now, all focus moves onto the Champions League where in midweek he takes on the might of Atletico Madrid. Let’s hope he has something up his sleeve of knowledge of his to get one over the La Liga contenders.

In other news, What Joe Hart said about Celtic’s ticket allocation at Hearts last season is just as pertinent today as it was then