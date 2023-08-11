‘Ridiculous’: Jamie Carragher reacts to what he’s now heard about Moises Caicedo

Liverpool look to have been fallen behind Chelsea in the race to sign Moises Caicedo

The Reds had bid £110m for the player, but now it looks like a move to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards instead.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Caicedo has now told Liverpool that he wants to sign for Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp had said that Liverpool had an agreement in place to sign the midfielder, and yet, despite official word from the manager, it looks like the Reds will miss out.

This update has, of course, sent the footballing world into raptures, and Jamie Carragher has weighed in with his verdict on social media.

Carragher doesn’t think that £110m is good value for Caicedo, and we can’t help but sense a bit of bitterness and sarcasm from this tweet.

Just days ago, Carragher was desperately urging Liverpool to go and sign Caicedo when speaking on The Overlap, and just this morning he was seemingly quite happy with the deal Liverpool had lined up.

Of course, every football fan has their own internal bias, but Carragher has let his heart rule his head here.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Yes, £110m is ridiculous money for a footballer who has never played a single minute in European competition, but if both Liverpool and Chelsea are willing to pay that fee – it’s market value.

Say what you will about the money being spent, but that’s just the way football is moving these days. Cash is king, and sadly for Liverpool, Chelsea have more of it at the moment.

Liverpool may be set to miss out here, and, as you can see, Carragher isn’t best pleased by this development.