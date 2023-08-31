‘Ridiculous’: Danny Murphy says he was absolutely amazed by one West Ham player at Brighton

Danny Murphy has lauded Michail Antonio after West Ham United’s win over Brighton at the weekend, insisting that the striker was absolutely ridiculous for the Hammers.

Murphy was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel after David Moyes’s men stunned many by leaving the Amex Stadium with the three points on Saturday.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

It was an outstanding performance from Michail Antonio. The Jamaica international looked to be back to his very best for the visitors. And he got his rewards with a brilliant goal which appeared to make the points safe just after the hour mark.

It was a superb bit of work to create space for himself. And he took full advantage by firing the strike into the bottom corner.

Murphy lauds Antonio after West Ham win

It was also Antonio who had a key role in the opening goal. His pressure forced Adam Webster into an error. And he ended up finding James Ward-Prowse inside the box. The Hammers summer signing was able to convert the chance at the second attempt.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It was very much a reminder of just how good the 33-year-old can be. And Danny Murphy felt that he deserved particular praise following his performance against Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

“I’ve got to give him a shoutout because his performance at the weekend was ridiculous,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel. “It was a brilliant performance and he absolutely terrorised Brighton. The little bit of concern is if he does get injured, which he’s got history of, who does play up top? I know they’ve got Ings, but he’s a different type. Do they have to get someone else? That’s going to be one little area for West Ham I think.

“He’s good, isn’t he. He’s good.”

It has definitely turned into a brilliant window for West Ham. Of course, for much of the summer, fans were – understandably – concerned about what the club were doing. They let their best player leave and were taking a long time to replace him.

But you cannot argue that West Ham are not in a better position now. They have signed some real quality in the likes of Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez and Mohammed Kudus.

And if they are going to get a brilliant campaign out of Antonio, then it really could be a fantastic year for Moyes’ men.