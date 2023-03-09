Richarlison says there's two reasons why he's failed to perform at Tottenham so far











Richarlison has spoken about why his summer transfer to Tottenham has not worked out as planned so far this season.

The Brazil number nine hit the headlines for outspoken comments about Antonio Conte following last night’s Champions League exit.

Spurs went out 1-0 on aggregate to AC Milan last night, failing to really threaten the Italian champions until stoppage time.

The Evening Standard carry other quotes from Richarlison where he shares the reasons his time at Spurs has not gone to plan thus far.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Richarlison on why he has not performed for Tottenham so far

He said: “We have around 15 games to play now and the focus is that.

“I’ll try to score as many goals as I can because the club has paid a lot of money for me and I haven’t given enough back on the pitch yet.

“Fair to say my injuries didn’t help and I haven’t had enough minutes. But now I’ll go home, rest, train tomorrow and see if he’ll put me in the first XI next game.”

Richarlison has not maybe had as many chances as he would like to impress but he has still had opportunities to improve on a tally of 0 Premier League goals.

Perhaps he focused on getting fit for the World Cup with Brazil and his performances either side of the mid-season tournament have been impacted.

Conte’s tactics do not help either, and with Harry Kane’s future up in the air, maybe he still start next season as first choice striker for Spurs.