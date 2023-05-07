Richarlison says one Tottenham player has really impressed him in training recently











Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has suggested that Harry Kane has really impressed him in training recently.

Kane hit yet another personal landmark yesterday as he bagged the only goal of the game as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old moved above Wayne Rooney in the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers list and sits just 51 goals behind Alan Shearer now.

He’s enjoying another exceptional campaign in a Spurs shirt, despite his side’s struggles. The England captain has bagged a remarkable 26 goals in the league and Richarlison has praised his work ethic in training.

Speaking to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, Richarlison suggested that Kane has been brilliant at Hotspur Way recently.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Richarlison praises Kane

“I’m very happy for Harry,” Richarlison said. “I think it’s good because he works hard in training. I see it in training and in the game.

“Harry played good and he scores every game. Me and Harry, together, a lot of goals in the Premier League [smiles].”

Kane wasn’t at his breath-taking best against Palace yesterday, but he once again provided a moment of quality for Tottenham.

The Spurs star found Pedro Porro with an exceptional pass, before the Spaniard returned the favour and set him up for what turned out to be the winner.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

As for Richarlison, he got the nod once again yesterday and while he didn’t manage to add to his Premier League tally, he impressed once again.

It’s been a difficult debut campaign at Spurs for the Brazilian, but he does seem to be finding his feet in recent weeks.

