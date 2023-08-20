Richarlison has praised Tottenham Hotspur new-boy James Maddison and admitted he is building a partnership with the playmaker.

Spurs picked up a statement 2-0 win over Manchester United yesterday as Ange Postecoglou made his home debut.

There were some encouraging individual performances for Tottenham on the day, with Pape Matar Sarr grabbing his first goal for the club and Guglielmo Vicario impressing between the sticks.

Tottenham have netted four times in two games under Postecoglou after concerns over where the goals would come from following Harry Kane’s departure.

Richarlison has replaced the Englishman as Spurs’ No9 and has failed to hit the back of the net just yet.

But the former Everton man has told ESPN Brazil that he is confident the goals will begin to flow as he strikes up a relationship with James Maddison.

Richarlison on Maddison

Richarlison labelled Maddison a ‘great’ player and suggested the duo are building a partnership in training.

“Little by little, we’re getting along, Maddison is a great player, and little by little I’m gaining rapport with him,” Richarlison said.

“During training, we’ve been making a good partnership. Little by little, I think the goals will come, I need to be calm. The important thing is that we won the three points.”

Maddison has starred for Spurs during his first two outings under Postecoglou, with the midfielder registering two assists at Brentford last weekend.

The 26-year-old was brought in to provide creativity in the middle of the park and he will undoubtedly play a huge role under Postecolgou this season.

It’s interesting to hear Richarlison speak about building a relationship with Maddison. The Englishman’s creativity will undoubtedly be key to the Brazilian’s success this season.

Of course, he isn’t the complete centre-forward like Kane but he has proven he can be an effective No9 while playing for Brazil.