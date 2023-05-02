Richarlison breaks silence on Instagram after scoring for Tottenham against Liverpool











Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has now broken his silence on social media after scoring against Liverpool.

Richarlison thought he had rescued a point for Spurs on Sunday after grabbing his first Premier League goal for the club at Anfield.

Tottenham got off to a disastrous start to the game and found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 15 minutes.

Yet, they almost completed a staggering comeback and Richarlison’s effort saw them level things up at 3-3 in stoppage time.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 25-year-old was booed onto the pitch by the Liverpool supporters due to his affiliation with their Merseyside rivals Everton.

So it was no surprise to see him celebrate wildly after his late header as he took off his shirt and produced his ‘pigeon dance’ celebration.

Of course, Tottenham somehow went on to concede just moments later and gift Liverpool a 4-3 win. But it seems that Richarlison is still happy about scoring at Anfield as he’s posted a picture of his celebrations on Instagram.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Richarlison breaks silence after scoring against Liverpool

The Tottenham star took to social media on Tuesday afternoon and posted a picture of himself being held back by the stewards at Anfield.

Richarlison captioned the picture with a grinning face with sweat emoji.

It’s been a difficult debut campaign at Tottenham for Richarlison as he’s struggled for form.

Injuries have also hampered his progress and it was clear that Antonio Conte wasn’t fully sold on the forward’s ability.

He will be hoping that his effort at Anfield kickstarts his season as he has looked bright over the past couple of games.

