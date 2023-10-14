Richarlison could be set for Brazil misery with £45m Arsenal player standing in wait

Tottenham forward Richarlison has hardly had the best last 12 months or so for both club and country.

Despite getting a late goal against Sheffield United, Richarlison has struggled for form at Spurs and has even found himself shunted out of the centre-forward role by Heung-Min Son.

For Brazil, Richarlison’s failure to score on Thursday night against Venezuela means he’s now six without registering for the Selecao. And rather embarrassingly, he could now be replaced by an Arsenal player.

Gabriel Jesus likely to replace Richarlison for Brazil

According to Brazilian outlet Istoe, Richarlison’s place in the starting XI for Brazil is becoming ‘increasingly threatened’ as his dire form continues.

Against Venezuela, he was taken off for Jesus and the report claims this is a sign that Brazil’s management are leaning towards giving Jesus a start soon enough.

For now, Richarlison apparently has the backing of his manager at international level. But another game without notching could see him dropped and that would mean Richarlison now bench warming at both Spurs and Brazil.

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal fans and Jesus himself will be happy to get the nod. Whether or not the Gunners forward can get the goals as well, though, is open to debate as well.

Just not happening

It’s just not happened at all for Richarlison since he moved to Spurs. The departure of Harry Kane should have opened a door for him as well but even now, he is struggling to get into the side.

Unfortunately, for a striker – especially the number nine for Brazil – you just have to be scoring goals. And right now, Richarlison isn’t doing that.

For Gabriel Jesus – who Arsenal actually paid £45m for, some £15m less than Richarlison cost – this could be an opportunity for him to cement his place in the XI for Brazil and also get among the goals to boost his confidence in an Arsenal shirt as well.

We all know Jesus’ own record isn’t all that either. But six games is a long time for a Brazilian number nine to go without scoring and Jesus will be chomping at the bit to show that the red side of London can provide the solution for the Selecao.