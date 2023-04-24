Richards says what Mo Salah has done at Liverpool has stunned him











Micah Richards has claimed that he always knew that Mo Salah would be a superstar at Liverpool, but insisted that even he has been stunned by just what the Egyptian has achieved at Anfield.

Richards was speaking to the Daily Mail after Mo Salah scored the winner as Liverpool overcame a battling Nottingham Forest side on Merseyside on Saturday.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

In the process, Salah moved up to sixth in the Reds’ list of all-time leading goalscorers. He is now level with Robbie Fowler on 183. It is a remarkable return when you consider that the 30-year-old only arrived in 2017.

Richards lauds Mo Salah after another landmark goal

Certainly, few could have imagined just how successful a signing he would prove to be when he came in. He had previously been labelled a flop for his time at Chelsea.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Even his successful spell at Roma did not quite provide an indication of what was to come. Salah’s worst tally in the Premier League is 19. He is currently on 16 this time around, so you would not be surprised to see that statistic remain in tact.

Richards, as it turns out, has known about Salah’s ability for some time, having played alongside him at Fiorentina. But even he admitted that he cannot quite believe how well his spell has turned out.

“It was always Mo Salah’s dream to be a Liverpool legend. I played with him at Fiorentina and when we used to go out for coffee, he talked about his ambition to move to Anfield eventually,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I knew when Liverpool signed him in 2017 they had a superstar in the making, but even I’ve been stunned by the number of goals he has scored.

“He needs four more to leapfrog Steven Gerrard (186) and get into the club’s all-time top five. Don’t bet against him doing it by the end of the season.”

One of the Premier League’s best signings

It is remarkable that some were questioning Liverpool’s decision to bring Salah back to the Premier League. Certainly, there was a feeling that spending £34.3 million seemed like a huge risk from the Reds.

Those of us who doubted it, even for a second, have been left with egg emphatically on our faces.

Salah has to go down as one of the best signings in Premier League history. And, as Richards hints, there seems to be a lot more to come from the forward in the future.