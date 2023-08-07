Richard Keys has backed Tottenham Hotspur to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney if Harry Kane departs.

Writing in his latest blog post, Keys has shared his predictions for the Premier League campaign and believes Spurs will struggle to finish inside the top six – with or without Kane.

Of course, Kane has been heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich over the past few weeks as doubt surrounds his future at Tottenham.

Indeed, The Daily Mail reported on Friday that Bayern had launched a final bid worth over £86 million for Kane.

But Tottenham are yet to respond to the Bundesliga champions’ offer and Kane lined up for Ange Postecoglou’s men on Sunday, netting four times against Shakhtar Donetsk.

And Richard Keys believes if Kane does eventually secure a move away from Spurs, Toney will end up in North London in January.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Keys thinks Toney will join Spurs if Kane leaves

Keys has given his predictions for the upcoming season and believes Brentford will miss Toney over the coming months.

Of course, Toney is currently serving a ban after breaching FA gambling rules and will be sidelined until January 16, 2024.

And Keys thinks Spurs will swoop for the English striker in the winter transfer window if Kane leaves.

“Brentford are established now but they’ll miss Toney,” he said. “If Kane leaves Spurs my guess is Toney will be at Tottenham in January.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Toney enjoyed an exceptional campaign for Brentford last time out as he netted 20 times in 33 Premier League appearances.

The 27-year-old would undoubtedly fit the bill for Spurs as an ideal Kane replacement given his all-round game and record in front of goal.

He’s also proven in the Premier League, which would take some element of risk away from the move.

Yet, Spurs will undoubtedly remain hopeful of keeping their all-time top goalscorer, despite recent reports suggesting Kane is likely to move.