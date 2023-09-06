Richard Keys has shared what he noticed about Daniel Levy when the TV cameras cut to the Tottenham Hotspur chairman during the win at Bournemouth.

Keys has been speaking about Levy in his latest blog post and claims the Spurs chairman looked rather pleased during the 2-0 win on the south coast.

Ange Postecoglou has got off to a flyer at Tottenham having guided them to three consecutive wins in the Premier League after the opening-day draw at Brentford.

Levy has come under plenty of scrutiny over the past couple of years after several failed managerial appointments at Spurs.

And although we’re still very much in the early stages of Postecgolou’s tenure, he seems to have landed on the right man this time around.

Tottenham crashed out of the League Cup at the first time of asking last week. But Postecoglou made amends in the league by following up a 2-0 win at Bournemouth with a 5-2 win at Turf Moor.

And Keys noticed that Levy looked like a happy man during the win at the Vitality Stadium.

Keys shares what Levy did during Spurs vs Bournemouth

Writing in his latest blog post, Keys shared what former Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves messaged him about Levy over the weekend.

“It was Shreevesey [Geoff Shreeves] who messaged me this weekend – tongue in cheek – suggesting that Daniel Levy knew what he was doing all along,” Keys wrote. “I had to smile. But perhaps Levy did?

“How pleased did Levy look when the TV cameras cut him up at Bournemouth? In fairness – he’s got a right to be happy. Spurs have had a great start and Ange-ball would appear to be a winner.

“As regular readers know I’ve defended Levy many times. Not a popular stance I know, but I’ve always meant it.

“Levy has never failed to back a coach. They’ve all had money. He’s always appointed what he believed to be the right individual.

“It’s true that hasn’t worked out very often, but Levy doesn’t pick teams nor send them out to play.”

It’s no surprise that Levy has looked pleased over the past couple of weeks after watching the football Spurs are serving up.

He’s come under increased pressure from Tottenham supporters over the past couple of years, but the unrest seems to have eased slightly for the time being.