Richard Keys cannot believe what Arsenal have ‘allowed’ their £45m player to do

Pundit Richard Keys has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal’s handling of Gabriel Jesus’ knee issue this summer.

Keys took to X to criticise Arsenal’s approach to Jesus’ latest injury, saying they should have sorted any issues in the middle of the summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Keys said: “Amazing. How has Jesus been allowed to party all summer & only now go for knee surgery which will rule him out of the first few weeks of the season?

“And it was an existing injury that they knew about at Arsenal.”

You would think Arsenal would be best placed to assess Gabriel Jesus’ ongoing knee complaints but Keys clearly thinks otherwise.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed after last night’s friendly with Monaco that Jesus will miss the season start.

Arteta revealed that Jesus had a small procedure that morning to fix some discomfort in the same knee that bothered him last season.

£45m Jesus is obviously key for Arsenal this year and his absence will be a big blow.

Eddie Nketiah is very capable of deputising in his absence but Arsenal fans wouldn’t want any of their key names missing a crucial start to the campaign.

And with Keys’ comments seeming pretty frivolous, Arsenal will hope Jesus’ injury is only a minor blip in his full recovery.

Keys says Arsenal should have sorted Jesus’ injury earlier in the summer

Jesus’ injury does throw up some interesting decisions for Arteta in the opening games.

Whilst Nketiah looked sharp in last night’s game there is still a case for Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli to play through the middle.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Trossard in particular has been in excellent form in pre-season and will be hoping to be in Arteta’s starting XI.

Arsenal do have a very competitive squad this season – something that seemed imperative to Arteta’s summer plans.

And they may reap the rewards already.

Jesus’ injury is a big blow for Arsenal, as Keys seems to suggest, but Arsenal do have plenty of replacements raring to go.

If Arsenal are to compete for trophies this season, they will have to overcome such adversity as this injury.