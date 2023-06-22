‘Rice was meant to be’: Journalist shares who Arsenal’s first signing of the summer will be now

Declan Rice was meant to be Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, but that has all changed now.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on The Done Deal Show about the Gunners’ transfer plans.

As many will know, Rice has been earmarked as Arsenal’s top target this summer, but after the north London club’s opening bids were rejected and Manchester City came into the race, this deal is looking a bit more up in the air.

According to Jones, Rice was meant to be Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, but now, it appears as though Kai Havertz will be the first through the door at the Emirates.

Havertz to sign first

Jones shared what he knows about Rice and Havertz.

“Arsenal fans are probably frustrated by how things are going generally, but at least the Kai Havertz deal is getting over the line there. That’s important to make a splash early on. While Rice was meant to be the first name unveiled it looks like Havertz may just pip him to that now. They intended to make Rice the big name of the summer, but that has become more complicated hasn’t it?” Jones said.

Just get it done

In all honesty, it doesn’t matter one bit which order these players sign in, it just matters that the deal gets done.

Yes, Havertz may sign before Rice, but as long as the West Ham midfielder follows the German through the door at the Emirates, that’s all that matters.

Of course, signing Rice early would settle a lot of nerves amongst the fanbase, but we’re still a long way away from the season starting, and, at the moment, the only thing that happens is that a deal gets done.

Rice may not be Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, but he could be their biggest and most important.