Rice and Ramsdale laud 22-year-old Arsenal star on Instagram after win

Aaron Ramsdale and Declan Rice were amongst the players to laud Bukayo Saka on social media after the youngster captained Arsenal in their victory over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Saka posted on Instagram to express his pride at wearing the armband and leading Mikel Arteta’s side out for their 5-0 win at the Emirates which keeps the Gunners in touch with the Premier League summit.

With Martin Odegaard left on the bench against the Blades, Bukayo Saka got the chance to captain Arsenal. Remarkably, the 22-year-old is already closing in on a double century of appearances for the Gunners.

Aaron Ramsdale and Declan Rice laud Bukayo Saka after Arsenal win

Mikel Arteta confirmed earlier this week that Saka is now a part of the leadership group at Arsenal. And he has already got the opportunity to lead the side.

Certainly, you would think that Saka will wear the armband a lot over the coming years. He is the player Arsenal would love to keep for his entire career. And there is no better example to the youngsters hoping to make the grade in North London.

Saka posted on social media after the victory. And amongst those to reply to his message were Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and the skipper, Martin Odegaard…

Another achievement for the Arsenal great

Saka continues to notch up accolades at a rapid rate. He has already won 30 caps for his country. And he has been directly involved in 89 goals for the Gunners.

At this stage, it is almost surprising that Saka has not led the team out previously. But then, that says everything about how consistent Martin Odegaard has been since his permanent move to the Emirates.

Odegaard is an amazing leader. And he has a huge role to play over the coming years. But perhaps Arsenal fans have now had a glimpse of their next skipper when the time comes for a change.