Representatives of Lucas Moura now in UK for talks with interested clubs

The representatives of Lucas Moura are currently in the United Kingdom to discuss his next move with his Tottenham Hotspur contract expiring at the end of the season, according to a report from Brazilian outlet UOL.

Lucas’ time with Tottenham appears to be coming to an end. The 30-year-old has been more of a peripheral figure this season. And he will be able to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Despite his lack of involvement, it appears that he is wanted by a host of clubs. According to UOL, teams in England, Italy and France all want the forward.

Lucas Moura set for talks over next club

And it seems that discussions over his future will step up imminently. UOL reports that his agents are in the UK to initiate talks with interested clubs.

It is noted that he is looking for a three-year deal at his next club. And he is hoping to join a team with a long-term project in mind. So he clearly feels that he has a lot to give at the highest level.

For Tottenham fans, it would probably be a shame to see him remain in England – if there is indeed no chance of the forward earning a new deal in North London.

He has not always had the easiest time with Spurs. But few will forget his incredible hat-trick against Ajax in the semi-final of the Champions League.

It is clear what Lucas would bring to a new team. He is a player Jose Mourinho once labelled ‘amazing‘. And he can play in a variety of roles, even featuring at right wing-back at times.

Tottenham have probably made the right call allowing him to move on. And there will be a lot of Spurs fans wishing him extremely well wherever he goes next.