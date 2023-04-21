Reporter says 'unreliable' source has told him 37-year-old manager is about to get the Spurs job











Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Marcus Buckland has shared an interesting bit of news he’s heard about the Tottenham Hotspur managerial situation.

The reporter did add the caveat that he believes his source may be slightly unreliable, but he’s actually heard that Vincent Kompany is guaranteed to get the Tottenham job, stating that he’s been told that everything had been sorted behind the scenes.

Of course, this has to be taken with a pinch of salt, but an unreliable source is still a source and there is often no smoke without fire it has to be said.

Kompany going to Spurs

Buckland shared what he’d heard from a source about Kompany.

“I was told by an unreliable source and I made that clear which upset a few Burnley fans, but I heard from this source that said that Vincent Kompany was 100 per cent guaranteed to get the job and it was all sorted behind the scenes,” Buckland said.

Keep an eye on this one

This is obviously not the most reliable update you’ll ever hear, but this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Regardless of where this information has come from, this is a big claim to make, and Buckland clearly had a slight bit of faith in his information to repeat it here.

Of course, it could all turn out to be absolute nonsense, but it has to be noted that the 37-year-old has been strongly linked with the Spurs job for quite some time now, and these things often do happen behind the scenes weeks before they are actually announced.

There are bound to be plenty of rumours around this situation over the next few weeks, but Kompany’s name is certainly one to continue to consider.

