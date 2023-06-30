Reporter claims West Ham will soon move to sign Championship star

West Ham United will soon make a move for Norwich City full back Max Aarons as they look to spend the incoming Declan Rice money.

The Hammers are ready to say a difficult goodbye to midfielder Rice as he closes in on a big-money move to Arsenal.

Rice will be moving to North London for £105million, though West Ham of course won’t receive all of that in one go.

David Moyes will be looking to spend though and it looks like a new right back is a top target.

The Mirror’s James Nursey claims on Twitter that West Ham will soon make a move to sign Norwich City ace Max Aarons.

Nursey suggests that Rice is closing in on his move to Arsenal and West Ham are preparing their move for Aarons.

Aarons has already indicated that he is ready to move on from Norwich this summer and it now seems that West Ham could be his next destination.

West Ham do have Vladimir Coufal at right back but the time may be right for Ben Johnson to leave.

Aarons could come in and West Ham will be hoping that he can become their long-term right back solution.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

David Moyes could dip into the Championship again for Max Aarons

West Ham boss Moyes has been prolific over the years when it comes to landing Championship talent.

Tim Cahill and Joleon Lescott were plucked from the second tier in Moyes’ Everton days and he is repeating the trick at West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen has been a star since joining from Hull City in 2020 whilst Flynn Downes arrived from Swanesa City last summer.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bristol City sensation Alex Scott is another target this summer and his attention is now turning to Aarons.

This has been a prominent feature of Moyes’ recruitment approach over the years and Aarons certainly fits into that approach.

Long tipped for a big future, it’s time for Aarons to take the next step in his development – and West Ham seems like a potentially ideal move for him to do just that.