Reporter claims Spurs now chasing complicated signing after Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur want Edmond Tapsoba but a move for the Bayer Leverkusen ace is thought to be complicated.

That’s the verdict of CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, who has been speaking to Chris Cowlin on YouTube.

Jacobs claims that Tottenham have indeed opened talks to try and sign Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Jacobs claims that Tottenham will not have a clear path to signing the defender because so many other clubs want him.

Jacobs highlights that Tottenham ended up with an easy road to signing James Maddison this week as Newcastle United seemed to focus elsewhere.

That won’t be the case with Tapsoba and Jacobs believes that a move for the Burkina Faso international may have real complications.

It was added that whilst Tapsoba allegedly fancies joining Tottenham, Jacobs hasn’t heard the same information.

“The Leverkusen defender that you mention [Tapsoba] is another possibility and it’s definitely true that Spurs have reached out to initiate those talks, I’m not personally aware of whether they have advanced in the last 24 or 48 hours but what I can confirm is that Spurs have begun those talks with Bayer Leverkusen,” said Jacobs.

“But the thing about Taposba to understand is just that there is a large volume of clubs in the race, so Tottenham are not going to have a clear path for this one, it’s not going to be like the Maddison deal and that might well lead to complications and also we have to understand the player’s desire and others may be reporting differently but I’m not aware of a player desire yet on this particular front,” he added.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View: Micky van de Ven may actually make more sense than Edmond Tapsoba for Tottenham

Tapsoba has proven himself to be a quality defender for Leverkusen following his 2020 arrival from Vitoria Guimaraes.

Tall, strong, quick and comfortable on the ball; you can understand why Tottenham believe Tapsoba can lead their defence for years to come.

This would be a very expensive deal though and would mean Tottenham are adding another right-footed centre back.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Cristian Romero and Eric Dier are right-footed, as is Davinson Sanchez, although the Colombian is likely to move on.

Tottenham ideally need to find a left-footed centre back this summer with Ben Davies an awkward fit in a back four and Clement Lenglet heading back to Barcelona.

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven is another target for Tottenham and he suits the needs a little better as a naturally left-footed centre back.

The Dutchman is likely to be cheaper than Tapsoba too, so whilst he isn’t as rounded or developed as Tapsoba right now, he could be the better fit for Spurs.