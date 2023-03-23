Reported Arsenal target Raphael Veiga wants a move to England











Raphael Veiga has admitted he would like a move to England, amid claims Arsenal are keen to sign him.

Veiga has become hot property recently following a fine campaign with Palmeiras.

A number of clubs are on his tail, after his haul of five goals and six assists so far this year.

Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

A report from Goal Brasil claimed that Arsenal have made some enquiries over the Brazilian attacker.

But Palmeiras president Leila Pereira sated that the club wasn;t thinking about cashing in on Veiga. He said: “I don’t think about selling anyone. Palmeiras needs to hire.

The player has a contract until December 2026.

Him seeing out that contract feels unlikely though.

Veiga is 27, meaning he is just coming into his prime. Potentially, there is a chance for Palmeiras to make some really good money on him.

It’s possible that Veiga – who has been turned into an ‘attacking midfield machine’ by Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira (FIFA) – could soon push for an exit.

He has been speaking about his future while on international duty with Brazil. And his comments may put Arsenal on alert.

He said, as quoted by Globo Esporto: “It’s a goal. I think more and more I’m prepared for that. Things happen in the time that has to happen, it is a dream of mine, maybe in the near future things will not happen.

“It’s hard to nail down a country. But there are some countries that, from watching the games, fill my eyes: England and Spain. These are places I like to see, it’s the football I follow the most. I would stay with these two countries.

Door potentially open for Arsenal as Raphael Veiga eyes move to England

From these comments, it looks as though Veiga is ready to make a move away from Palmeiras. But he also seemingly acknowledges what his president said recently about him not being sold.

He’s been excellent for Palmeiras down the years, scoring 66 goals and making 23 assists in 205 appearances. It is little wonder they don’t him to go.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

He is someone who makes things happen between the lines.

Potentially he could be a great addition for Arsenal and really improve Mikel Arteta’s squad depth.