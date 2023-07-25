Kylian Mbappe’s future has been the talk of the footballing world over the past week or so.

The Frenchman is arguably the best player on the planet, and it looks as though he’s had enough of playing for PSG.

The attacker wants out of Paris, but with Real Madrid spending so much already this summer and Saudi Arabia not appealing to him there aren’t too many escape routes open to the superstar right now.

Of course, we’d all love to see Mbappe come to the Premier League, and apparently, there has been some informal chat within the Mbappe camp about a move to England.

Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Indeed, according to The Independent, the Mbappe camp are saying that if ever there was a time for Mbappe to make a move to Arsenal, this is it.

Arsenal have recently been named as the one Premier League team that intrigues Mbappe more than any other, and it sounds as though the door is ever so slightly ajar for this move.

Of course, there’s such a slim chance that this move will go ahead.

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Regardless of anything else, Arsenal probably don’t have the money for Mbappe at the best of times, let alone halfway through a summer where they have already spent £200m on new players.

Mbappe will not come cheaply, and Arsenal would have to utterly shatter their wage structure and long-term transfer planning to get a deal done.

Usually you can say that stranger things have happened in football and that you can never say never, but this feels as though it’s a rare occasion where you can confidently say that this one really isn’t likely to happen.

This is Arsenal’s best chance to date, but they still have next to no chance of getting this one done.