Report: Wolves to make ‘audacious’ bid for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos











Wolves are looking for a midfielder and the latest reports suggest the club are ready to make a surprise bid for current Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Many will know the Spaniard well, as he used to be in the Premier League, on loan at Arsenal. He left the Gunners in May 2021.

According to 90min, the 26 year-old is out of contract in the summer, and Wolves are ready to make an “audacious bid” to bring him to the club.

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Wolves look to sign Dani Ceballos

Wolves signing a midfielder makes a lot of sense. Joao Moutinho is 36 and will need replacing, and they have not got the quality alongside Ruben Neves to push higher up the table.

Ceballos proved that he could do well in the division, perhaps not at the level of a side like Arsenal, but a mid table team could be perfect for all parties.

A lot depends on the future of the West Midlands club as they are still struggling in a relegation battle this season and could easily go down.

At the moment it seems like there are three weaker teams than them, but if they were to get relegated, pursuing someone like Dani Ceballos will be impossible.

It is good for them to plan for next season, but survival is crucial. They used to be challenging for European places in the division and will want to return there.

Julen Lopetegui knows Madrid well, as he used to manage the club. Despite it not being the most successful period, this could help Wolves seal the signing of Ceballos.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Show all