The Sun are reporting that Wolves are preparing a ‘last-gasp’ effort to get Manchester United transfer target Ruben Neves to sign a new long term deal.

According to the national publication, Neves has been eyeing a move away for a while. His contract expires in the summer of 2024 and Wolves are worried they will lose him in a cut-price deal.

This, combined with the fact that Neves wants around £100k-a-week and also European football is making the deal a lot harder than they want it to be.

Man United have been linked with Neves for a while now and they could finally make their move for the player if he refuses to sign a new deal.

Wolves try to get Ruben Neves to sign a new contract to ward off interest from Manchester United

Ruben Neves is a fantastic midfielder, and he has been one of the most important players for Wolves since 2017. The 26 year-old is also a Portuguese international.

He has made over 300 appearances during his career and has managed 33 goals along the way. Neves has qualities in both attack and defence. He would definitely add some much-needed quality to the midfield of Man United.

It is understandable to see Wolves try to hard to keep their captain at the club. It looks like it might be impossible for them to do so.

The relegation battle Wolves have been in this season has not helped their case either. His teammates have praised him massively over the years. Recently, goalkeeper Jose Sa said: “Ruben is a fantastic player, he’s amazing.”

If Wolves were to lose Neves, they would have a hard time finding a good replacement for him. Hopefully this last ditch contract attempt will work. When a big club comes calling it is always hard to keep your best assets.

