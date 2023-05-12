Report: Wolves battling for £25m striker compared to Didier Drogba











Wolves are looking to strengthen their attack in this summer and this has seen them turn their attentions towards forward El Bilal Toure.

According to The Daily Mail, Wolves, as well as Burnley and Brentford want to sign Toure. These three clubs ‘lead the chase’ for the player.

They are monitoring the 21-year-old, who reportedly has a price tag of £25million. The La Liga player has managed to score six goals for UD Almeria in the league.

The striker has been likened to Premier League legend Didier Drogba and is already a key player for his country Mali.

David Guion, his former manager at Reims, said in 2020 (as per Left Back Football) that Toure is a ‘very complete’ talent.

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Wolves want El Bilal Toure

The young forward ticks a lot of boxes for Wolves. He has bags of potential but has already shown that he can score in a tough division.

With the current strikers at the Premier League side only scoring seven goals between them this season, they massively need to improve in this department. They have also only scored 30 goals this season, this is the worst in the division.

Bringing in Toure would hopefully mean they start scoring a lot more goals. They need to otherwise they will stay in the relegation battle for a lot longer than they did this season.

Their strikers are also ageing and so a younger star would be a great idea. The only issue is that they might be a lot of weight on his shoulders.

There will be a lot of strong teams battling in the bottom half, so Wolves need to strengthen to make sure that they don’t get dragged into another relegation battle.

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)