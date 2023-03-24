Report: Why Daniel Levy hasn't sacked Antonio Conte at Tottenham yet











Writing in his newsletter for The Independent, Miguel Delaney has shared an update on Antonio Conte’s Spurs future and why he hasn’t been sacked yet.

Many have anticipated Conte’s sacking this week after his explosive press conference at the weekend, but, as of yet, we haven’t had any word on his future.

However, rest assured, the decision is coming, and there is a reasonable explanation as to why the Italian hasn’t been sacked yet.

Indeed, according to Delaney, Daniel Levy hasn’t pulled the trigger on Antonio Conte yet because he wants to have a face-to-face meeting with the Italian.

There are also final terms to discuss in regards to bonuses.

What we wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall in that meeting.

Conte is set to be sacked, and we can only imagine that he’ll have a few choice words for Levy in this meeting after his fiery press conference at the weekend.

Of course, Conte has gone back to Italy for the international break and it’s unclear when he’ll be returning to north London, so we have no clear date on when this sacking will come.

Why does Levy want to do this face-to-face? Well, it’s common courtesy to relieve someone of their job in person, and it may also give the two parties a chance to air their grievences and perhaps even clear the air.

Make no mistake about it, there are some awkward conversations to be had here, but Levy isn’t shying away from his responsibilities, he wants to chat to Conte in person rather than just doing it over the phone.

Of course, some club owners aren’t quite as polite. Patrick Vieira was sacked last week via an early morning phone call, but Conte isn’t going to get that same treatment at Spurs.

Conte is going, but he won’t be sacked until his trip to Italy is over and he can come and talk to Levy in person.

