Report: Who Bayern Munich want more - Tottenham ace Harry Kane or West Ham star Declan Rice











Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and West Ham United captain Declan Rice are likely to have plenty of suitors in the summer transfer window.

The latest reports claim that Bayern Munich have decided who they want to sign more this summer between the Spurs talisman and the Hammers dynamo.

Tottenham will be desperate to keep Kane. The star has managed 28 goals this season in the Premier League despite the club being quite poor overall. Bayern have been linked with a move for Kane over the last few months.

Meanwhile West Ham look like they might struggle to keep hold of their captain as reports suggest Bayern, as well as Arsenal and others, are keen on him.

The two players are both massively essential for their clubs, so no doubt fans will be worrying a lot over the summer transfer window.

Bayern decide who they want most out of Harry Kane and Declan Rice

This latest report around who Bayern would prefer to sign comes from 90min. According to the report, Rice is not a priority target for the German giants.

At the moment, they hold an interest in signing him, but this is as far as the interest goes. Meanwhile, Harry Kane remains ‘Bayern’s number one target‘. A deal for Kane and Rice is affordable should Bayern Munich make a bid.

It will be interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks as the transfer window officially opens. Kane is no doubt a world-class striker and it is no shock to see him be Bayern Munich’s number one target.

The Bundesliga side already have a very good midfield. They are definitely missing a world-class striker since Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona.

Alongside Kane, reports have also suggested that the German side have an interest in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

