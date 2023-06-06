Report: What West Ham are now telling potential Directors of Football about Declan Rice in interviews











Arsenal are thought to be the favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer, and it sounds as though West Ham are more and more resigned to the fact they’re going to lose their captain.

Indeed, while The Gunners are very keen to add Rice to Mikel Arteta’s squad, West Ham are gearing up for his departure.

In fact, according to The Guardian, West Ham are so resigned to losing Rice that they’re actively briefing that Rice will leave this summer.

Indeed, West Ham are apparently looking for a new Director of Football, and in the midst of interviewing candidates, they’ve been very open about the fact Rice will be leaving this summer.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he will be joining Arsenal. The Gunners are supposedly leading this race, but interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs isn’t going away.

However, with West Ham knowing that Rice will leave this summer, it looks as though the midfielder is closer to the exit door than ever before.

By all accounts, Rice will play his final game for West Ham on Wednesday evening, and who knows? He could cap off what has been a fantastic period for the Clarets with a European trophy.

Where Rice ends up remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, he’ll fetch a record fee for West Ham, and he will be remembered as one of the club’s great academy graduates alongside the likes of Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard.

Rice is ready to make the step to the next level, and West Ham are well aware of that.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

