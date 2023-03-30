What Tottenham sources are now saying about Daniel Levy as 'crisis' deepens











A report from The Telegraph has shared what sources at Tottenham Hotspur are saying about chairman Daniel Levy as the club’s ‘crisis’ deepens.

It’s been an eventful week at Tottenham as the club parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday and their managing director of football was hit with a worldwide ban yesterday.

Fabio Paratici saw his 30-month ban from football activity in Italy extended by FIFA after his old side, Juventus, were found guilty of false accounting back in January.

The Italian has remained in his role for the time being, with Tottenham releasing a statement last night that said they are ‘urgently seeking further clarification’ from FIFA regarding his ban.

With problems mounting on the pitch for Daniel Levy and Tottenham, it seems that there are also issues behind the scenes at Hotspur Way.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

What sources at Tottenham are now saying about Levy

The Telegraph reports that sources at Spurs rate the current situation as the ‘worst crisis’ Levy has faced during his time as chairman.

The outlet notes that one source at Tottenham claims that staff morale ‘is at an all-time low’ while Levy has ‘isolated’ himself.

“On top of all the problems that are obvious for everyone to see, staff morale levels are at an all-time low and Levy has isolated himself. It’s a mess,” the source said.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Levy certainly has plenty of work to do over the coming weeks if he is to get Tottenham back on track.

Fans were already growing restless due to the lack of success on the pitch and after recent events, the pressure on the Tottenham chairman will only increase.

The noises coming out of Tottenham at the moment are concerning to say the least, with sources describing the situation as a ‘mess’.

Levy will need to move to clarify Paratici’s future sooner rather than later, with the fans currently left in the dark over the club’s plans for next season.

