Report: What Tottenham insiders are now saying about their managerial search behind the scenes











Tottenham’s managerial search continues, and we’re still seemingly no closer to finding out who Antonio Conte’s full-time replacement in north London will actually be.

Indeed, behind the scenes Tottenham insiders are maintaining that there is no leading candidate to take over from Conte according to The Evening Standard.

The report states that Spurs are denying the fact that there is any leading candidate, despite the fact that Julian Nagelsmann has probably been the man most strongly linked to the club.

Of course, this report is open for interpretation, and whether or not you choose to believe the line that Spurs are putting out is up to you.

Let’s be honest, Tottenham are bound to deny any sort of managerial links at this point. We’re still a way away from the summer, and after the shambles that was the summer of 2021, Spurs know better than any other club just how damaging leaks can be in a situation like this.

In all honesty, it’s hard to believe that Tottenham truly don’t have a number one candidate in mind at this stage. It’s been well over a month since Conte was sacked and they’ve had plenty of time to get their ducks in a row and figure out who they want to go for.

In fact, if Tottenham don’t have a top target in mind then that is a cause for concern.

Moreso than ever moving quickly in this managerial market is vital. With the Real Madrid and PSG jobs potentially up for grabs in the summer, the top managers out there may not be on the market for too much longer.

Where Tottenham go from here remains to be seen, but it certainly seems as though Daniel Levy and co are playing their cards very close to their chests on this one.

