Report: What those close to Ange Postecoglou are now saying about his relationship with Daniel Levy











Those close to Ange Postecoglou believe that his first impressions of Daniel Levy will be key in his decision to take the Tottenham job.

That is according to Alan Nixon who shared what he knows about this situation on his Patreon.

Nixon stated that Postecoglou is pencilled in for talks with Levy on Monday, and those close to the Celtic boss believe that how he clicks with the Tottenham chairman could be key in his decision-making process.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Indeed, if Postecoglou likes Levy, he could well take the job, but if the pair don’t get off on the right foot, then this could go haywire rather quickly.

Levy is something of an interesting character, and it’s almost impossible to know how he will click with Postecoglou.

On one hand, you can point towards the fact Levy never got along with Antonio Conte as a reason to believe that the outspoken Postecoglou won’t get on with the Spurs chairman, but, at the same time, Levy was, quite famously, good friends with Mauricio Pochettino.

One thing is for sure, Postecoglou won’t stand for any nonsense from Levy in these initial talks, and if he gets any sort of sense that he’s being strung along or made false promises, the plug could well be pulled on this deal.

Interestingly, this report also states that Postecoglou wants a lot of control over what happens on and off the pitch at Spurs, so don’t be surprised if that is something of a sticking point between Levy and the 58-year-old.

This one seems to be edging closer and closer to being done, but there are still a few hurdles to clear it would seem.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

