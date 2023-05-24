Report: What sources close to Arne Slot are now thinking about his move to Tottenham











Arne Slot looks to be edging closer and closer to becoming the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, and people close to him believe he could be a rousing success in north London.

Indeed, according to The Standard, sources close to Slot genuinely believe that the 44-year-old manager will be a big hit in the Premier League.

In fact, some close to Slot think that he can have a Roberto De Zerbi type impact at Tottenham, and that’s very exciting to say the least.

As we all know, De Zerbi has been nothing short of a revelation in the Premier League. He’s turned this Brighton side into one of the most formidable attacking forces in England, while he’s introduced an entirely new style of play to the league.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

De Zerbi’s so-called ‘artificial counter attacking’ style is genuinely unlike anything we’ve ever seen before in this league, and if Slot can bring that same level of innovation to Tottenham, Spurs will be in for a treat.

Slot already plays a very exciting brand of football at Feyenoord, but to have a De Zerbi-eque impact at Spurs he needs to have something very special up his sleeve.

Tottenham are certainly desperate for some new ideas. Antonio Conte and Nuno Espirito Santo both played the same boring, pragmatic back three system, while Jose Mourinho is just Jose Mourinho.

Of course, we still don’t know for sure whether or not Slot will even be appointed at Tottenham, but if he does come to north London, it sounds as though the people close to him think he has what it takes to be successful.

Can Slot be the next tactical revolutionary in the Premier League? Only time will tell, but if those close to the Dutch manager are right about his ability, Tottenham may be set to make a very exciting appointment.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Show all