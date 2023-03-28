Report: What sources at Tottenham are now saying about Mauricio Pochettino











Mauricio Pochettino had been heavily linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur, but following Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking at Bayern Munich, those links have gone quiet.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday, eight days after his explosive press conference at Southampton. It was no surprise to see the Italian leave, but Daniel Levy handing over the reins to Cristian Stellini until the end of the season was a bit of a shock.

Tottenham are now on the lookout for a new manager, and Pochettino was a very popular choice. That may have changed now.

Even when Conte was still at the helm and on the touchline, Spurs fans sang Pochettino’s name.

That’s how much the Argentine is admired in and around Tottenham, and his name was the first to come out of the rumour mill once it became clear that Conte would be shown the door.

However, just last week, Bayern Munich announced that they have sacked Julian Nagelsmann, and the German is now available for any club that wants him. Reports have now revealed that the 35-year-old is now Daniel Levy’s top managerial target.

Where does this leave Pochettino?

The Daily Mail claim that the Argentine returning to Tottenham has been rated as ‘doubtful’. The same outlet claim that many players in the Spurs squad are ‘pining’ for him to come back, but their wishes are unlikely to be fulfilled by Daniel Levy and the board now.

That is a shame for Pochettino, who has been out of work since July last year.

TBR View:

Pochettino is still a fan favourite at Tottenham and rightly so.

The Argentine is arguably the most successful manager Spurs have had for over a decade. He transformed the club during his five-and-a-half-year stay in North London and gave them hope of winning something.

However, if the choice is between Pochettino, who was already here and won nothing, and Nagelsmann, who is one of the best young managers in the world, most votes will fly in the direction of the German.

Nagelsmann remains the favourite now, but if he rejects Tottenham, Pochettino may well return to the mix.

