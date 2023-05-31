Report: What shocked Sam Allardyce plans to tell Leeds board at meeting











Leeds United are still deciding who to hire as manager of the club and a journalist has provided an update on whether Sam Allardyce could be offered the job.

According to Football Editor of the Daily Mail Ian Ladyman: “Sam Allardyce will meet with Leeds tomorrow to discuss his time at the club.

“Unlikely at this stage he will remain as manager. Ownership situation also expected to come to a head end of this week/start of next.”

The Mail’s article also mentioned how Allardyce will reportedly ‘tell the club that the playing squad needs a complete overhaul.’

Leeds hired Allardyce with only four games of the Premier League season remaining. He was given the interim role and sadly was unable to keep the club in the top flight.

He had four very tough games to try and turn things around but never made the squad look like they could get out of trouble.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds United to have meeting with Sam Allardyce

The hierarchy were trying everything possible to try and keep the club in the division. They reportedly offered Allardyce £500,000 to manage for the final four games.

It is no shock to see the club hold a meeting with him now that the season is over and they need to decide a permanent manager.

Fans of the club will probably be happy to see he’s unlikely to stay as the manager of the club.

The club lost three and drew one in the four games that Allardyce took part of. They were still conceding many goals as well as not scoring many.

Due to this, it is best for the club to perhaps look elsewhere for a new manager and have a fresh start.

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)