Report: What Sam Allardyce actually told the staff at Leeds before his first training session at Thorp Arch











It’s been a whirlwind week at Leeds United as Javi Gracia has departed and Sam Allardyce has come in, and Big Sam has wasted no time in getting to work at Leeds.

He took his first training session with the squad on Wednesday, but before taking training, he had something important to tend to.

Indeed, Allardyce’s first port of call at Thorp Arch was to go and speak to the staff already at the club, and he had a positive message to relay.

According to The Mail, Allardyce called a meeting of all departments at Leeds, and he delivered what has been described as an inspiring speech.

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

The main point that Allardyce wanted to hammer home was that he was there for everyone. He told the staff at the club that he would value everyone’s input and that his door was always open for a chat or a meeting.

Allardyce may only be the interim manager, but it sounds as though he’s putting his all into this job.

It may only sound like a small thing speaking to the staff in this way, but it all works towards a larger club ethos of harmony and high performance.

Of course, there’s only so much a good atmosphere can affect on-pitch performances, but at this point in the season, every single marginal gain matters, so whether Allardyce needs to chat to his Sports Scientist about injuries or one of the lunchtime staff about a milk shortage, Allardyce will seemingly be an all-encompassing manager who will listen to any issue be it big or small.

There has been a lot of scepticism around Allardyce’s arrival at Leeds, but it sounds as though he’s getting off to a good start at Elland Road behind the scenes.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Show all