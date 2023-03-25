Report: What Julian Nagelsmann wants to do before taking the Tottenham job











According to Sky Sports, Julian Nagelsmann is open to speaking to Tottenham about taking the Spurs job. However, he may not be keen to take the role immediately.

Indeed, according to Sky, Nagelsmann wants a period of reflection before deciding on whether or not he wants to take this role on.

To be fair, that’s the right thing for any manager to do before getting involved at a club like Tottenham.

Let’s be honest, taking the Spurs job is a huge leap of faith. This is a club with some deep-rooted problems, and you need to consider a number of factors before taking the role on.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Of course, the fact that Nagelsmann is open to talks is a promising sign for Spurs, but it sounds as though he does need a bit of convincing before actually agreeing to become the new manager of Tottenham.

It’s now up to Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici to initiate the contact with Nagelsmann and sell the project to him.

It shouldn’t be too difficult to sell Spurs to Nagelsmann. Despite their huge issues beneath the surface, they do have a lot going for them.

They’re still on course to qualify for the Champions League this season, they have one of the best stadiums in the world, while the playing squad isn’t nearly as bad as some would have you believe.

With the right pitch, Nagelsmann could be convinced that taking the Tottenham job is the right move at this moment in time, but whether or not Levy and Paratici can work their magic and convince him to come to north London remains to be seen.

It sounds as though this is definitely a situation to keep an eye on in the coming days as Spurs continue their hunt for a new manager.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Show all