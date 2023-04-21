Report: What Fabio Paratici did behind the scenes which really annoyed some Tottenham staff











One would be forgiven for thinking Fabio Paratici was a very popular figure at Tottenham before he resigned.

Indeed, he always seemed to be laughing and smiling with Antonio Conte in pictures, and Spurs seemed to be very keen to keep him around despite the controversy and ban hanging over his head over the past six months.

However, according to The Athletic, Paratici could actually rub certain people up the wrong way behind the scenes at Spurs.

Indeed, they report that some of Tottenham’s staff found the Italian to be quite aloof, with certain members of staff being riled by what they perceived to be an air of superiority.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Having led Juventus through their most successful period in modern history, Paratici came into Spurs with a bit of a feeling that he was above his employers.

In fact some staff members used to get really wound up by Paratici as he would often make unfavourable comparisons between Tottenham and Juventus.

Of course, there is a big difference between working for the most successful team in Italian football history who won countless league titles in a row and a club that hasn’t won a trophy in 16 years, but Paratici didn’t need to go around saying it.

Yes, he may have had a few opinions on how things were done at Spurs, but there are a lot of people at the club who have been there for a long time who work very hard. They’re bound to be riled up by their new boss coming in and telling them that he preferred the way things were done at Juventus.

Paratici has now resigned at Tottenham and he leaves behind a strange legacy. Some at Spurs will miss the Italian and his footballing knowledge, while others will likely be glad to see the back of him.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

