Report: What Daniel Levy is set to do at Tottenham now after Fabio Paratici's appeal got rejected











Tottenham Hotspur suffered yet another blow yesterday after it was confirmed that Fabio Paratici’s appeal to overturn his ban was rejected.

Spurs have not had a good year. They’ve won less than half of the games they’ve played since the turn of 2023, they had their manager publicly blast the club, players and the owner before leaving, and to make things worse, their director of football got banned.

There was some hope for Paratici about overturning that ban, but that has now disappeared.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Daniel Levy will appoint a new sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici at Tottenham

Tottenham’s Fabio Paratici was banned in Italy after Juventus, his old club, were found guilty of false accounting, as reported by The Guardian.

That ban was extended worldwide, and he had to step away from his role at Tottenham as a result.

Paratici quickly filed for an appeal to overturn his ban. That hearing took place yesterday, and the Italian Olympic Committee rejected his request.

Paratici has now resigned from his role at Spurs. He will have to be replaced – either by someone at the club or by bringing in a new sporting director.

The Daily Mail reveal today that sources at Tottenham have claimed that Daniel Levy has decided to do the latter – replace Paratici by hiring someone from the outside.

It has been reported that a number of sporting directors in the country and abroad have been alerted about the job at Tottenham.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham are left with no choice but to bring in a replacement for Fabio Paratici soon.

It’s bad enough that they don’t have a new manager and results aren’t going their way, but Levy now has added responsibility to find a top man to replace Paratici.

Time is of the essence for Tottenham. The longer they delay the appointments of a new manager and a sporting director, the more difficult it will be to prepare the club for next season.

It will be interesting to see who Levy will go for in the coming weeks.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Show all