Report: What Daniel Levy has been doing at Hotspur Way since Ange Postecoglou arrived at Tottenham

The latest reports have shared exactly what Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been doing at Hotspur Way since new manager Ange Postecoglou arrived.

It is a big summer for Tottenham as they look to rebuild following a shocking season. They didn’t manage to qualify for a single European competition as they finished eighth.

With no European competition, there should be more of an emphasis to win either the FA Cup or the League Cup next season.

Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008 so if Postecoglou managed to do this then he would be massively appreciated by the fan base.

Report shares what Daniel Levy has done Hotspur Way

With a lot of pressure on Daniel Levy, Spurs fans will be excited to hear what he has done since Postecoglou has joined the club.

According to The Evening Standard, the atmosphere around the club right now is great and is one full of excitement for the new season.

The feeling is apparently massively different to how it felt with Antonio Conte in charge. Apparently, Daniel Levy, has been at Hotspur Way a lot. He has been updating Postecoglou on the progress of the club’s transfer business.

These discussions have been about the ongoing negotiations for Manor Solomon and Micky van de Ven, as well as the work beginning to offload unwanted players.

This will no doubt be great for fans of the club to hear. Clearly both Levy and the manager are keen to make sure that they rebuild the squad this summer.

If they can keep Harry Kane, get Son Heung-min back to his best and also bring in some new players, then they should be in a good position for next season.

If they can have a good pre-season, then they can hopefully take the momentum into next campaign and have a solid start.