Kai Havertz has emerged as a shock transfer target for Arsenal, and it looks as though a move across London could be on the cards for the German.

Havertz is apparently open to the idea of moving to Arsenal, but, as ever, there’s always a chance that he stays at Chelsea.

The Blues aren’t overly keen to lose the German at this juncture, and according to The Athletic, they actually think he’s on the verge of a breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, The Athletic report that Chelsea genuinely believe that Havertz will improve massively and return to form under Mauricio Pochettino if he decides to stay at the club.

We can absolutely understand why the Blues may have this belief.

Indeed, not only is Pochettino a fantastic manager, he knows how to get the best out of players like Havertz.

The German is very much in the Dele Alli mould, he’s not quite a striker, but he’s not quite a midfielder, and playing in that shadow striker role that Alli thrived in for so long at Spurs could actually suit him to a tee.

Running in the channels, arriving late in the box and linking up with a traditional number nine could be the key to unlocking Havertz.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Let’s not forget, Havertz isn’t a bad player, there’s a reason he cost £75m initially, but he hasn’t shown anywhere near enough to justify that price tag just yet.

However, sometimes it just takes a new manager to truly get the best out of a player, and Pochettino is certainly a gaffer who is capable of turning a struggling footballer into a superstar.

Havertz is at a real crossroads in his career now, and he has a big decision to make, but, in our view, he may want to give Pochettino a chance at Chelsea before making any decision.