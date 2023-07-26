Report: What a Leeds United source has now been saying about training under Daniel Farke

Leeds United have entered a new era under Daniel Farke, and for the first time in a while, the Whites look to be heading in the right direction.

Indeed, the German has impressed early on with his press conferences and his impeccable track record at Championship record, and, apparently, his training sessions are also catching the eye.

The Mail have done a deep dive into the ongoings at Leeds in pre-season, and one unnamed source has spoken incredibly highly of Farke’s training.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Described as ‘Bielsa with love’, Farke’s training sounds like it’s the perfect blend of intensity and care.

“Marcelo would destroy them on the training ground with his fitness drills and Daniel is similar. We’ve had players throwing up at the side of the pitch after his sprint drills. The difference is now that they get the next day off,” One source said.

The fact that Leeds’ players are being pushed to their limits is great to hear, but, at the same time, it’s also good to see that they’re not being overtrained.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

During Bielsa’s time at the club, fatigue was a massive issue, but it looks as though Farke is going to undertake something of a more holistic approach and allow for recovery and rest between these gruelling sessions.

Not only will that help the players physically, it will also help them mentally as day after day of intense running can really drain even the fittest of footballers.

Whether or not these training sessions translate to success on the pitch remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds as though Leeds and Farke are doing the right things at Thorp Arch so far.