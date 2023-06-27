The latest reports suggest that West Ham would like to attempt to sign Championship defender Daniel Ballard this transfer window.

According to The Evening Standard, West Ham are keen to sign Ballard on a permanent deal from Sunderland this summer.

The London club are looking to improve the amount of homegrown talent in their squad. This has apparently been something approved by David Moyes.

The report goes on to say that the former Arsenal academy player is attracting interest from many clubs in England as well as some clubs abroad.

(Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

West Ham want Daniel Ballard

The ‘colossus‘, who Sunderland signed for a reported £2million, will no doubt go for a lot more than the price Sunderland paid for him.

The 23 year-old, who has featured 10 times for Northern Ireland, looks to be a very exciting talent. With West Ham already having a few centre-backs, it seems like the perfect idea to sign Ballard now.

That way, the “outstanding” player could be slowly integrated into the first-team. He could learn off of the players already at the club and this would massively help him reach the potential West Ham believes he has.

The Hammers also have Europe as well as the Premier League and domestic cups to battle in next season. Due to this, Moyes needs a good squad and Ballard would add some good quality depth to the centre-back position.

Fans love to see their club make early movements in the transfer window. If the Hammers can get their signings in by the start of pre-season then it will mean they are better prepared for the new season.