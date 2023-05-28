Report: West Ham want 'extraordinary' £30m striker who agreed January move to PL rival before failing medical











West Ham United are interested in signing Nicolas Jackson after he failed a medical with a Premier League rival in the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (28/5; page 67), which suggests that the Hammers are eyeing the 21-year-old after his amazing end to the campaign in La Liga.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Nicolas Jackson has scored 11 goals in Spain’s top flight this year, including eight in his last six for Villarreal. And The Sun reports that his contract includes a £30 million release clause.

West Ham eyeing Nicolas Jackson

Unsurprisingly, West Ham are not his only admirers.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

The Sun on Sunday (28/5; page 67) reports that Bournemouth agreed a fee of £22.5 million during the January window. However, an injury dashed his hopes of a move to the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries remain in the running ahead of the summer. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are also interested in the Senegal international. It is noted that he has also been linked with being reunited with Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

But it seems that West Ham are keen on the striker.

Of course, it has been a turbulent campaign for the Irons. It could end with silverware with the Europa Conference League final just around the corner.

David Moyes has silenced many of his doubters. But West Ham cannot afford to stand still in the summer. They need to push the boat out. And bringing Jackson in would be an extremely exciting move.

His boss Quique Setien has suggested that he has ‘extraordinary‘ potential. And he is not going to cost an outrageous amount for a club like West Ham, who need to take that next step this summer.