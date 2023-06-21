West Ham United have registered an interest in signing Pau Torres this summer, with Manchester City also admirers of the Spaniard.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which suggests that Pep Guardiola’s men could target the Villarreal star later in the window if they are unable to sign Josko Gvardiol.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

West Ham appear to have a real opportunity to move forward this summer. They will be in the Europa League next year. And while they look set to lose their best player, their transfer kitty is in line to receive a £100 million boost.

West Ham have registered interest in Pau Torres

And it seems that the Hammers have their eye on Pau Torres. The Athletic reports that both West Ham and Aston Villa have registered an interest in the 26-year-old.

Photo By Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Yellow Submarine may be powerless to stop Torres leaving in this window. 90min has previously reported that he has a £42.8 million release clause in his contract.

Signing Torres would be a huge statement of intent from West Ham. He is an ‘amazing‘ defender who should be coming into the peak years of his career.

It says a lot that he is someone Manchester City – as well as Villa – have their eye on. He is excellent on the ball, regularly driving into midfield. And he boasts plenty of pace.

Of course, strengthening in midfield is going to be the priority for West Ham if Declan Rice leaves. But if they get a sense that Pau Torres would be interested in moving to the London Stadium in this window, it is surely something of a no-brainer for the Hammers to act.