Report: West Ham ready to reignite interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher











The Evening Standard are reporting that West Ham have identified Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a potential replacement for captain Declan Rice.

According to the Standard, the Hammers want to revive their interest in Gallagher. No official offer has been made yet. West Ham were one of several Premier League clubs, which included Newcastle and Everton, who wanted to sign the player in the summer and in January.

The 23 year old was selected in the England World Cup squad, but didn’t make an appearance. This season at Chelsea, despite the club have four different managers, Gallagher has featured prominently.

This season, he has made 35 appearances. Sadly, he hasn’t been able to continue his goalscoring form that he has last season whilst on loan at Crystal Palace. He has only managed to find the back of the net once.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

West Ham reignite interest in Conor Gallagher

It is no shock to see West Ham reignite their interest in Conor Gallagher. He has shown at Crystal Palace, and in glimpses at Chelsea, that he has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League.

Whether the midfielder wants to leave is a very different question. Gallagher wants to fight for his place at his boyhood club Chelsea so it could be hard to tempt him away.

Declan Rice is a phenomenal midfielder and one who will be very hard to replace. Gallagher is definitely a decent replacement. Just like Rice, he is able to help his team in both attack and defence.

Former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel had nothing but praise for Gallagher as he said: “He was a pleasure to coach in pre-season – he has so much positive energy, so much energy in general and so much work-rate to give that he can of course be a big help and a big influence.”

A player who can be a big influence is exactly what the Hammers need to replace Declan Rice. No doubt Gallagher will be one of the transfer stories on the summer as multiple clubs wanted him in the last transfer window.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Show all