The latest reports suggest that West Ham will make a move for Harvey Barnes this summer but they are waiting for one player to be sold.

According to The Times, West Ham United are reportedly expected to step up their interest in Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes once the deal to sell Declan Rice is complete.

The Hammers didn’t have the best Premier League campaign as they were battling relegation. Despite this, it was one of their best seasons as they won the Europa Conference League.

Now, they will be in the Europa League and they are hoping to bolster their squad so they don’t battle relegation alongside Europe again.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham to speed up pursuit of Harvey Barnes

With Leicester now relegated, lots of clubs in the Premier League are circling to try and pouch the top talent at the Foxes.

Barnes was definitely one of the players who stood out for Leicester. The left-winger managed to score 13 goals in the Premier League during 2022/23.

The Englishman was labelled as “one of the biggest talents” by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Reports have suggested that Barnes has a price tag of around £50million currently.

Barnes would no doubt be a great coup for the Hammers as he would add some great attacking quality to the current squad. They will play a lot of games next season so need to make sure they have strength in depth.

Of course the only sad thing about this report is the fact that they are waiting until fan-favourite and club hero Declan Rice is sold. Reports have suggested that Arsenal desperately want to sign him this summer.