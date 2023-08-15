Report: West Ham now want to sign a ‘brilliant’ attacker David Beckham absolutely loves

West Ham have cash to splash this summer.

Indeed, after selling Declan Rice for a club-record £105m transfer fee, the Hammers have money to splurge, and, slowly but surely, we’re starting to see that money being spent.

Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have both come in, and will likely combine to make a formidable midfield for West Ham.

However, what West Ham fans are crying out for are attacking reinforcements, and luckily, help could be on the way on that front too.

Indeed, according to The Telegraph, West Ham are now keen to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Johnson made quite the name for himself in the Premier League last season, netting eight goals in a Forest team that barely created anything.



Described as ‘brilliant‘ and hailed by David Beckham in the past, this young man has what it takes to go to the very top.

Johnson combines incredible pace and directness with fantastic technical ability, and while he does have a few areas of his game that could be improved upon, at the age of just 22, there’s time for him to grow and mature into a superstar.

Able to play either on the wing or as a striker, Johnson could be just what the doctor ordered at West Ham.

Johnson may have played as a number nine with Forest over the past year, but it’s hard to see him replicating that role at the London Stadium.

Indeed, while Johnson is incredibly talented, he doesn’t have the strength or physicality to lead a David Moyes line, but as a winger tasked with getting into the box and cutting inside, he could be absolutely brilliant.

West Ham have the chance to build something very exciting after selling Rice for such a huge fee, and if they can add Johnson to Ward-Prowse and Alvarez, their window will be shaping up rather nicely.