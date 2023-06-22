West Ham pushing to sign forward who got 22 goals and 12 assists last season – report

West Ham are going to start pushing to make a move for Championship striker Viktor Gyokeres according to the latest reports.

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham, Brentford, Fulham and Wolves are all pushing to land him this summer. The report goes on to say Gyokeres is valued at £25million.

With so many clubs in the division linked to the forward, it is no shock to see movement on this possible transfer. No doubt West Ham will feel they have a good chance of signing him.

The Hammers managed to win the Europa Conference League. This meant that they qualified for the Europa League despite finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

West Ham pushing for Gyokeres

With Michail Antonio now 33 years-old and David Moyes not fancying Gianluca Scamacca, the Hammers need to find their new talisman.

Coventry City striker Gyokeres seems like an ideal option for the Hammers.

His club lost in the play-off final, but Gyokeres had a very successful season and was a huge reason for them making it that far.

The Swedish international managed 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

The ‘brilliant‘ forward is also 6 ft 1, and is also good at the physical aspects of the forward game.

This was a huge reason why Antonio was successful under Moyes so Gyokeres could be a great replacement.

The Hammers will not want to be fearful of a relegation battle like they were at points during the 2022/23 campaign.

Beating Premier League rivals to sign Gyokeres would be a massive coup. So many Premier League sides seem keen shows his quality.